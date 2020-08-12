Kieffer Moore: Cardiff City closing in on Wigan and Wales striker

Kieffer Moore celebrates one of his two goals for Wigan in their 2-2 draw at Cardiff in February

Cardiff City are hopeful of completing the signing of Wales striker Kieffer Moore from Wigan Athletic this week.

Cardiff had a bid, believed to be £2.3m, rejected in January.

As Wigan have since gone into administration and been relegated to League One, the fee for the 28-year-old is now expected to be less than £2m.

Middlesbrough, managed by ex-Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, are also keen on Moore but the Bluebirds appear to be in a strong position to sign him.

Cardiff have long been in negotiations with Wigan and there is a chance Moore could be in the Welsh capital for a medical as soon as Wednesday night or Thursday.

And while Cardiff are wary of other clubs' interest in the former Barnsley player, they are confident Moore will become their first signing of the summer.

Manager Neil Harris is eager to add to his attacking options, with Lee Tomlin finishing the 2019-20 season as Cardiff's top league scorer with eight goals.

German striker Robert Glatzel, midfielder Joe Ralls and winger Junior Hoilett all scored seven each as Cardiff finished fifth in the Championship before they were beaten by Fulham in the play-off semi-finals.

Moore, a target man who stands at 6ft 5in, scored 10 goals for Wigan this season and revitalised Wales' Euro 2020 qualification campaign, scoring important goals against Slovakia and Azerbaijan.