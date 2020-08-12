Adam Phillips: Burnley loan midfielder to Morecambe for second spell

Adam Phillips was sent off in his final Morecambe appearance last season

Burnley have loaned midfielder Adam Phillips to Morecambe for a second time, on a season-long basis.

The 22-year-old joined the Shrimps on loan in January and scored four goals in 11 games before the coronavirus shutdown brought the season to an end.

Garstang-born Phillips has been at Premier League clubs Liverpool and Norwich City but failed to make a first-team appearance.

He follows Clarets teammate Ryan Cooney, who also returned on Tuesday.

"[He] scored some important goals for us," boss Derek Adams said.

"He can play a sitting role or attacking role in central midfield where he did really well for us and we're looking for him to add to his goal tally for us this season."

In addition to time at Anfield and Carrow Road, Phillips also played three games for Hamilton in Scotland in 2018-19 and four on loan at League Two side Cambridge United in the previous season.

