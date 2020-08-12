Ethan Chislett: AFC Wimbledon sign Aldershot Town midfielder

AFC Wimbledon will leave Kingsmeadow to move to their new Plough Lane stadium for the 2020-21 season

AFC Wimbledon have signed midfielder Ethan Chislett after he left National League side Aldershot Town.

The 21-year-old began his career with non-league side Metropolitan Police before joining the Shots in 2019.

He scored nine goals in 38 appearances for Aldershot last term as they finished 16th in the fifth tier.

"There were some talks here and there [with other clubs] but as soon as Wimbledon came in it was a no-brainer," Chislett said.

