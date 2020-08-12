Jayne Ludlow: Wales boss takes positives and negatives from lockdown

Media playback is not supported on this device Fishlock ‘can hit the ground running’ - Ludlow

Manager Jayne Ludlow says lockdown has brought both positives and negatives to Wales Women's Euro 2021 campaign.

April's qualifiers against Norway and the Faroe Islands were postponed due to Covid-19 and will now be played on 22 September and 22 October.

Ludlow said the six month break has given them "a lot more time to go into a lot more depth and detail".

But she is concerned about her player's lack of game time.

"Right now we're hoping in their club environments they can get back to some competitive games prior to that camp happening," she said.

"Obviously that is the plan but who knows with everything that's going on in the world right now.

"Hopefully that does happen and we get some fit players ready to go and compete against Norway."

Wales are currently second in Group C behind leaders Norway, who they host on 27 October.

Wales beat Estonia 2-0 in a friendly in Wrexham before the coronavirus pandemic halted the qualifiers

Ludlow is pleased to be back in a training with Wales' performance squad at the University of South Wales in Trefforest.

"For us it's a different way of working," said Ludlow of the Covid-19 protocols the squad have to adhere to.

"The fact we can come back into this environment is because we have great staff who are looking after all our procedures.

"Obviously we're making sure that our first priority is that all the players are fit and healthy before they come here and stay that way while they're in this environment.

"Hopefully we can make sure we're doing all the things we need to ensure that happens and keep pushing now and look forward to some games in the next few months."