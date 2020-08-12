Derby County: Championship club secures loan against Pride Park

Derby finished 10th in the Championship in the 2019-20 season

Derby County have secured a loan against their Pride Park stadium to help them through the financial turmoil created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Derby was the subject of an EFL disciplinary case last month after owner Mel Morris bought Pride Park from the club for £81m in June 2018.

That sale allowed the Rams to turn a projected loss into a profit, which meant they avoided breaching the limit for allowable losses.

The loan is entirely separate.

BBC Sport has been told it effectively replaces the mortgage that was in place when Morris bought the Championship club in 2015.

Derby are awaiting the outcome of their case, which could mean a points deduction if it goes against them, having vigorously defended their position.

It is felt the additional funds will give club officials time to finalise investment into Derby, something Morris had been looking to secure for over 12 months before the pandemic led to the game being shut down and then restarting behind closed doors.

Despite some good form immediately after the resumption, Derby lost four games in a row at the tail end of the season to finish in 10th position, six points outside of the play-off spots.