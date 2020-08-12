Macclesfield Town: Mark Kennedy & Danny Butterfield leave after rejecting contract offers

Mark Kennedy took charge of Macclesfield in January

Head coach Mark Kennedy and assistant Danny Butterfield have left relegated Macclesfield Town after rejecting contract offers from the club.

On Tuesday, the English Football League won an appeal against a points deduction given to the Silkmen, sending them down to the National League.

Kennedy was appointed in January, on a deal until the end of 2019-20.

He steered them to mathematical safety in League Two, but a cumulative sum of 17 points deducted left them bottom.

Stevenage, who ended the campaign at the foot of the fourth tier, were reprieved as a result.

A tumultuous season off the field at Macclesfield, which saw players strike, fixtures fail to be fulfilled on time as well as wages paid late on several occasions, came to an end when they were finally consigned to relegation on Tuesday.

The ill-fated campaign, their second since winning promotion from the National League in 2017-18, saw them deducted points on three separate occasions.

Former Manchester City, Wolves and Republic of Ireland winger Kennedy was appointed after his predecessor Daryl McMahon resigned on 2 January following a four-month spell in charge.

Kennedy had been previously been part of the backroom staff under former boss Sol Campbell.