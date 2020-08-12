Charlton Athletic: Chris Farnell's contract as club's solicitor terminated

Charlton were relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 season

Chris Farnell has had his contract to act as Charlton Athletic's solicitor terminated by the League One club.

BBC Sport understands Farnell was informed of the decision via email by Tahnoon Nimer, who remains the majority shareholder in East Street Investments (ESI), which owns Charlton.

The EFL rejected an application from "three individuals" around their owners and directors' test on Friday.

Two of those individuals are understood to be Farnell and Paul Elliott.

Elliott is attempting to take over ESI from Nimer and his former business partner Matt Southall.

Cheshire-based Farnell, who had previously resigned from ESI, said in a statement: "I have been informed by one of the club's directors that my relationship with Charlton Athletic FC has been brought to an end.

"It was always my intention to provide Charlton with legal assistance and advice in my capacity as a lawyer, for a short period. I was never a director or owner of the football club, nor was I ever intending to be.

"Once it became clear that one of the consequences of the boardroom dispute at Charlton Athletic FC was its likely expulsion from the Football League, I focused my efforts on trying to facilitate the orderly running of the club as best I could in what were very challenging circumstances.

"The significant work undertaken, against the backdrop of intense speculation, much of which was inaccurate and misinformed, I believe greatly improves the prospects of Charlton remaining in the EFL.

"I sincerely hope this is the case and the fans get the stability and success they and their club deserve. I wish them all the best."

The Solicitors' Regulation Authority is investigating a complaint made about Farnell over his dealings at Charlton.

On Friday, the club announced it had lodged an appeal to the English Football League on behalf of two people.

The club are also considering their legal position in the 12-point deduction given to Sheffield Wednesday for breaking spending rules, which does not take effect until next season. Had it been activated this term, Wednesday would have been relegated from the Championship instead of Charlton.