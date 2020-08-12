Jamie Shackleton signs new Leeds deal to 2024

Shackleton has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Leeds

Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton has signed a new four-year contract with his hometown club.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Leeds Academy, having first joined the club aged seven.

He made his senior debut in August 2018, before making his first start three days later in the Carabao Cup.

Last season he made 22 appearances as Leeds won the Championship title and secured a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.