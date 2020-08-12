BBC to broadcast Women's Community Shield double-header at Wembley

Both matches will be behind closed doors at Wembley

The BBC will show live coverage of the Women's Community Shield between Super League champions Chelsea and FA Cup holders Manchester City on 29 August.

The first Women's Community Shield since 2008 is part of the first double-header of women's and men's showpiece matches at Wembley Stadium.

The women's match will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

That will be followed by the men's Community Shield, also behind closed doors, between Arsenal and Liverpool.

The women's Community Shield will kick off at 12:30 BST, with the men's equivalent, which will begin at 16:30 BST, to be broadcast by BT Sport.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We are proud to announce the first ever double-header of The FA's Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 29 August.

"It's a sign of our commitment to the women's game and its growth, to have a curtain raiser that mirrors that of the men, with another high-profile fixture at Wembley Stadium."

Arsenal beat Everton 1-0 to win the 2008 Women's Community Shield while Manchester City won the men's Community Shield in 2019 and 2018.