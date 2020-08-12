Darrie Currie: Barnet head coach and assistant leave National League club

Darren Currie played more than 140 games for Barnet during his playing career

Barnet head coach Darren Currie and his assistant Junior Lewis have left the National League club.

Currie, who succeeded John Still as Bees boss in late December 2018, has been linked with the vacant manager's role at Southend United.

The 45-year-old ends his first permanent managerial role having won 29 and lost 21 of his 75 games in charge.

Currie led the Bees to the National League play-off semi-finals this season before losing 2-0 to Notts County.

Barnet ended the campaign in seventh place on average points per game after the league was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currie, who had a two-game spell as Dagenham & Redbridge caretaker manager in 2015, ended his first season in charge with Barnet in 12th place, having been 15th when he took over from Still.

As a player he made more than 600 English Football League appearances in a career that saw him play for 12 different clubs.