Adam Stansfield: Exeter City to give retired number nine shirt to 'homegrown' player

Adam Stansfield played 158 games for Exeter, and scored 39 goals

Exeter City have reintroduced the number nine shirt, which was retired after the death of former striker Adam Stansfield, for use by a "homegrown" player with the blessing of the family.

Stansfield died, aged 31, from bowel cancer in August 2010, and a charity foundation was set up in his name to provide youth football facilities.

After dialogue between his family and fans, the number will return this term.

"It is a fitting tribute," Adam's widow, Marie Stansfield, said.

"The Adam Stansfield Foundation was created with the aim of helping to give young people the unique opportunity to develop life skills through the power of football.

"We would like to thank the club and supporters for all the love they have shown, and continue to show, to Adam and our family."

Grecians boss Matt Taylor added: "This shirt means so much to all associated with the football club.

"The remembrance and recognition of Adam will never pass, and the way he played the game will be embroidered in team-mates' and fans' memories for years to come.

"It feels fitting that the shirt should go to a homegrown player as we know how much this club meant to Adam and how highly the fans hold him in their memories."