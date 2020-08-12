Champions League: Linfield opponents FC Drita back in Kosovo after postponement

Linfield players took part in a training session on Tuesday after their scheduled game against FC Drita was called off

Linfield's Champions League opponents FC Drita have returned home to Kosovo after their positive Covid-19 tests led to the postponement of Tuesday's game.

The preliminary round final in Nyon was postponed just over an hour before kick-off after a second Drita player tested positive for Covid-19.

Competition rules indicate that the Kosovo champions will forfeit the tie.

The winners of the tie will face Legia Warsaw in Poland in the first round next Tuesday.

That tie will be played over one leg, with the winners at home to either Armenia Ararat or Omonia Nicosia and the losers entering the draw for the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Tuesday's game had been set to go ahead in Switzerland despite Drita's first positive Covid-19 test last Friday.

However, Uefa said that the second positive test on Monday prompted the Swiss authorities to put the whole Kosovan team into quarantine.

The postponed game had to be played by Friday under competition rules, which also indicated that the clubs concerned would be deemed responsible for failure to fulfil fixtures and the schedule.

The matter was submitted to the Uefa Control and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex I of the 2020/21 Uefa Champions League Regulations, which was approved by the Uefa Executive Committee last week.

The relevant rules were drawn up in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

They dictate that the team that cannot play the match will be held responsible and deemed to have forfeited the game 3-0.

The Irish Premiership champions qualified for Tuesday's scheduled tie by beating San Marino champions Tre Fiori 2-0 in Nyon on Saturday.

Progression to the first qualifying round of the Champions League would boost the Blues' coffers by in the region of £250,000.