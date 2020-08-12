Elvio Van Overbeek: Dutch winger-midfielder departs Glentoran after one season

Van Overbeek played in Glentoran's Irish Cup final win over Ballymena United

Dutch winger Elvio Van Overbeek has left Glentoran to return to his native Netherlands after spending one season with the Irish Cup winners.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott praised the contribution made by the 26-year-old ex-Under-21 international player during his stay at the Oval.

"Throughout his time at the club Elvio has been a top professional and a special person we will all miss.

"He contributed to our success this year in a big way," said McDermott.

Van Overbeek joined the Glens last summer from Telstar in the second tier of Dutch football after starting his career with PSV Eindhoven.

Croatian goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic left Glentoran last week.

Elliott Morris, Steven Gordon, Ciaran O'Connor, Keith Cowan, Mal Smith and Cameron Stewart have all agreed contract extensions with the East Belfast outfit.