Willie Kirk: Everton manager says Women's Super League could have more clubs

Everton manager Willie Kirk says the Women's Super League is "at a place where we can extend it" to include more teams.

There are 12 sides in the top flight, while the Women's Championship has 11 teams - and, as it stands, one club is relegated from the WSL and one promoted from the second tier.

Asked if he believes the WSL is the world's best league, Kirk told BBC Sport: "I think so. If it's not the best in the world yet, I reckon it will be in the next two years."

Everton have signed four overseas players this summer, including France striker Valerie Gauvin, but Kirk does not think that will affect the growth of young British talent in the WSL if the league expands.

"I'm looking at players in my squad like Grace Clinton, who is a really talented teenager, and she's probably the sixth-choice midfielder," he added.

"She could play for every Championship team and possibly a couple of WSL teams.

"As long as you keep on expanding the game and add on a couple of teams, I don't think there is a problem [with foreign players coming in].

"There are talented British players due to come back over from the United States soon and there is a lot of good talent coming through."