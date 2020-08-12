Gordon Smith: Former SFA chief says clubs should forfeit postponed games

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's a total betrayal of trust' - Lennon on Bolingoli

Clubs should forfeit the points when players' Covid-19 breaches cause games to be called off, says former Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith.

Rule violations by Celtic's Boli Bolingoli and eight Aberdeen players have resulted in both clubs' next two league fixtures being postponed.

The SPFL is reportedly ready to introduce punishment for players for such offences.

"These players have put the Scottish game in jeopardy," said Smith.

"I think it is [heading for another lockdown] unless they realise the problems they are bringing.

"But what the SPFL should be saying to the clubs now is, in future if games have to be postponed because of players' actions in relation to Covid-19, the points should be given to the opposition."