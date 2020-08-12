SWPL1: BBC Sport Scotland to stream a live match every Sunday

The 2020-21 Scottish Women's Football season is scheduled to start in October

An SWPL1 match will be streamed live on the BBC Sport Scotland website every Sunday in the 2020-21 season.

In addition, an enhanced deal with BBC Alba will double the number of games broadcast live in the new campaign.

After last season was cancelled because of Covid-19 following just one round of fixtures, Scottish Women's Football is due to restart on October 18.

"Interest in our game was at an all-time high prior to lockdown," said SWF chair Vivienne MacLaren.

"It's important that we maintain that momentum by growing an audience for women's football. The BBC Scotland agreement will undoubtedly help us to achieve this."