Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Bolingoli, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Hibs, Rangers

In the wake of the Boli Bolingoli controversy, the SPFL board is set to ratify a range of punishments for players - including fines, suspensions and possibly community service - for breaching coronavirus regulations. (Daily Record)

Celtic's move for Albian Ajeti will be a permanent deal rather than loan, with the Scottish champions having agreed to meet West Ham's £5m asking price for the Swiss striker, who is due in Glasgow on Wednesday. (Daily Record)

And Celtic's packed fixture schedule means they could have to wait until next year to play rearranged games against St Mirren and Aberdeen. (Sun)

Christian Doidge "doesn't appreciate how good he is," says Hibernian head coach Jack Ross after the striker's goal at Dundee United made it three wins from three for the Easter Road side. (Scotsman)

Rangers' new £3m striker Cedric Itten says he has the mental and physical strength to succeed at Ibrox after recovering from a serious cruciate injury two years ago. (Glasgow Times)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty as weighing up his options as Hull City prepare a loan bid for the 23-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Daily Mail back page