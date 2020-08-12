Birmingham City: James Beattie heads coaching departures at St Andrew’s

James Beattie (right) with former Birmingham boss Garry Monk

Former Birmingham City assistant James Beattie has left after two and a half years with the Championship club.

Goalkeeper coach Darryl Flahavan and head of physical performance Sean Rush have also gone as a part of a backroom reshuffle following the appointment of Aitor Karanka as City's new head coach.

Beattie, 42, Flahavan, 41, and Rush, 41, all joined Blues when Garry Monk became manager in March 2018.

And they all stayed on when Monk was sacked in June 2019.

But, after Pep Clotet succeeded Monk, Beattie was not involved with first-team duties.

Monk was then appointed manager of Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday in September 2019.

Since then, former England striker Beattie has been expected to link up with him again at Hillsborough, as he has done before in all Monk's previous management posts.

But he instead spent the 2019-20 season on gardening leave, still under the title of 'first team coach'.

Flahavan and Rush have also worked with Monk since his first managerial appointment at Swansea, having also followed him to Leeds, Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

Blues finished 20th in the Championship, avoiding relegation by just two points.

Monk's Owls, who finished six points higher up in 16th, will start next season on -12 points for breaching spending rules.