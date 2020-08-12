Atletico Madrid women suspend training after four more Covid-19 cases

Atletico Madrid women are scheduled to play Barcelona in a Champions League quarter-final

The Atletico Madrid women's team have suspended training following four more positive tests for coronavirus among their squad and coaching staff.

It comes before they are scheduled to face Barcelona in a Champions League quarter-final on 21 August.

Atletico cancelled a friendly game last week after a positive test on Friday.

The Spanish club said the four new people who had tested positive were isolating at home and the squad would continue to follow strict protocols.

The Women's Champions League is set to resume on 21 August and will be staged as an eight-team mini-tournament in the Spanish cities of Bilbao and San Sebastian.

Atletico Madrid men's team, who play RB Leipzig in a Champions League quarter-final on Thursday, returned two positive cases of Covid-19 last week.

Forward Angel Correa and defender Sime Vrsaljko are isolating at home and will miss the men's 'final eight' tournament in Lisbon.