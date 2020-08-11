National League: Wrexham set date for training return

Dean Keates is in his second spell in charge of Wrexham

Wrexham will begin pre-season training on Monday, 17 August.

The National League's 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to start on 3 October after the 2019-20 regular season ended early because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dean Keates' side are finalising their pre-season schedule.

They added that friendly matches would be staged behind closed "in accordance with the current guidelines."

The Red Dragons furloughed all staff and players in April after admitting the coronavirus crisis was a "threat to the continued existence" of the club.

Captain Shaun Pearson, Luke Young, Rob Lainton, Devonte Redmond, Jay Harris and Daniel Jarvis are the players from last season's squad who remain at te club.

Midfielder Bobby Grant has joined Oldham Athletic on a season long loan while out of contracr Davis Keillor-Dunn has also signed for the Latics.

Another whose contract expired, full-back James Jennings, has joined Stockport County but Wrexahm want to hold talks with Mark Carrington, Paul Rutherford and Christian Dibble.