Colin Doyle: Kilmarnock sign Hearts goalkeeper on loan until January

Colin Doyle has played 13 times in two seasons at Hearts
Kilmarnock have signed experienced Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle on loan until January.

The Irish international has made 13 appearances since joining the Tynecastle club two years ago.

Now 35, the former Birmingham City, Blackpool and Bradford City player will provide competition for Danny Rogers at Rugby Park.

"I'm really excited by the opportunity to play football again whenever I'm given an opportunity," Doyle said.

Alex Dyer said he "felt it was important" to bring in an experienced goalkeeper after loanee Jake Eastwood was ruled out for three months.

