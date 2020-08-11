Glentoran: Irish Premiership club sign international duo Gael Bigirimana and Dayle Coleing

26-year-old Bigirimana enjoyed two spells with Coventry City

Glentoran have announced the signings of Burundi midfielder Gael Bigirimana and Gilbraltarian international goalkeeper Dayle Coleing.

Bigirimana arrives having made first team appearances at Coventry, Newcastle, Motherwell and Hibernian.

Meanwhile 23-year-old keeper Coleing joins from Gibraltar Premier Division Europa having made four appearances for his national team.

The Glens have now made five signings since the transfer window opened.

The newly-crowned Irish Cup champions have wasted little time in revamping their squad before the 2020-21 season's provisional start date of 17 October.

Bigirimana, 26, left Hibs in May having played just once in a frustrating six month spell.

He arrived in the UK with his family in 2004 and made his debut for Coventry seven years later, before securing a move to Newcastle.

Coleing has been capped four times by Gibraltar

Keeper Coleing is set to challenge club stalwart Elliott Morris for the starting jersey with Morris signing a new one-year contract on Tuesday.

The starting goalkeeper berth is up for grabs following the departure of Croatian Marijan Antolovic.