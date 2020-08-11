Wigan's Antonee Robinson ready to play for top-flight side after AC Milan move collapse

Antonee Robinson signed a three-year deal with Wigan in July 2019

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson says he is ready to play for a top-flight team after a £6m move to AC Milan fell through in January.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Sheffield United following Wigan's relegation from the Championship.

He failed a medical at the San Siro in January after he was found to have an irregular heart rhythm.

"I'm pretty sure I will be leaving, bar anything out the blue happening," the United States international said.

Wigan were relegated to League One due to entering administration.

Robinson underwent a hospital procedure to correct his heart condition in March.

He said: "I'm open to moving to a top-tier club. Whether it ends up being a Premier League team, a Serie A team or a Bundesliga team I don't know yet. That's all in the hands of my agent and who wants me more.

"I'm hoping that I can go to a club now where it's a new challenge, it's a higher standard and most of all I still want to play.

"I haven't come back from all these setbacks to sit on the bench for anyone. I want to come and play and test myself and get better as a player."

Wigan only lost one of their final 15 games and Robinson believes that those performances, along with the club being in administration, will lead to a number of the club's key players leaving.

"I think there's a lot of lads who will be in the same boat thinking, one, the club needs to sell players," he added. "But two, especially off the back of how well we've done, League One - we're all better than that.

"I think every lad in the team is better than League One. I think the lads will have the chance to kick on in their careers and do well, I don't think anyone is knocking any of us for going."