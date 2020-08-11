James Vaughan: Tranmere Rovers sign striker after Bradford City exit

James Vaughan scored 11 goals in his 27 appearances for Bradford City

Tranmere Rovers have signed James Vaughan on a two-year contract after he was released by Bradford City.

The 32-year-old former Everton and Huddersfield striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Rovers, scoring three goals in eight games.

"When I signed on loan at the beginning of the year, the bigger picture was to join on a permanent contract," Vaughan told Rovers' website.

"Since lockdown, we have been working really hard to make it happen."

He added: "I can't wait to join up with the team and get going."

Vaughan holds the record as the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League when he found the net on his debut for Everton aged 16 years and 271 days in April 2005.

He had agreed a three-year contract with the Bantams last summer after he was released by Wigan, but his contract was terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Bradford boss Stuart McCall told his club's website: "I was always keen to keep James and had explained to him how much I wanted him to be a key component in what we want to build this season.

"But, as time progressed and we got nearer to returning to training, I sensed negativity from him. Once we did come back, it was clear to see that no part of him wanted to be involved with us.

"After spending time at Tranmere Rovers last season, it became apparent to James that he would rather have more time to spend with his young family, with more convenient travel arrangements."

Rovers boss Mike Jackson believes Vaughan will be an asset to his new employers, saying: "James is a great character, he was here last year, and he gave us a great option in attack.

"The way he conducts himself in the dressing room, he is bubbly and enjoys his football. He will fit in brilliantly and he is proven goalscorer.

"He is of a high calibre and we are delighted to have him in on board."