Connor Kirby: Harrogate Town sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Connor Kirby
Connor Kirby is Harrogate's first new signing since they beat Notts County in the National League promotion final at Wembley

League Two newcomers Harrogate Town have signed former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Connor Kirby.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Macclesfield, is the club's first signing since they won promotion from the National League.

Kirby was released by Wednesday in June having made four substitute appearances in all competitions for the Owls.

"He has already shown he can do it in League Two and he'll attack it with confidence," said boss Simon Weaver.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you