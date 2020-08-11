Oldham Athletic: Davis Keillor-Dunn joins League Two club on one-year deal

From the section

Davis Keillor-Dunn (right) left Ross County in September 2019 after requesting more game time

Oldham Athletic have signed former Wrexham winger Davis Keillor-Dunn on a one-year deal.

Keillor-Dunn, 22, was only able to make six appearances after joining Wrexham in January before the National League season was brought to an early end.

He was previously with Scottish clubs Ross County and Falkirk.

Keillor-Dunn is new Oldham boss Harry Kewell’s sixth and follows former Wrexham team-mate Bobby Grant to Boundary Park.