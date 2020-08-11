Alfredo Morelos: Lille 'watching' Rangers striker but interest cools

Media playback is not supported on this device Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker looked back at it - Craig Gordon

Lille are still "watching" Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, says the French club's owner, but are wary of adding another attacker to their squad.

The Colombian - who scored twice in the weekend Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren - has been linked with an £18m move to the French top flight.

However, Lille are set to sign Jonathan David from Gent, which has cast doubt on whether they will move for Morelos.

"Obviously Morelos is a good player," Gerard Lopez told BBC World Service.

"He's part of a list of players we've looked at, but we've made a move for another player, so we have something like 11 offensive players for four spots now.

"He's a player who is extremely effective and at this stage we're watching, but nothing's done."

Morelos had gone nine games without a goal, and netted once in 14, before his brace on Sunday.

He had not scored in the Scottish Premiership since Boxing Day, having registered 77 goals in 139 games during his three seasons at Rangers.

The full interview with Gerard Lopez can be heard on the World Football podcast from Thursday evening