Kieran Sadlier: Rotherham sign former Doncaster winger for Championship return

Kieran Sadlier played 40 games for Doncaster in a 2019-20 season ended by coroanvirus

Rotherham United have signed former Doncaster Rovers winger Kieran Sadlier on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old rejected an offer to stay at Rovers earlier this summer having top-scored for the club with 12 goals last season.

Sadlier was at Cambridge United and West Ham as a youngster before spells at St Mirren and Peterborough.

He moved to Ireland for three years at Sligo Rovers and Cork City before joining Doncaster in January 2019.

"I watched Doncaster live more than any other club last year, it helps that I live five minutes from the ground but I did watch him no end," Millers boss Paul Warne told the club website.

"He can play with both feet, as a 10 and on either wing. He's at a good age and a good kid. He had to go through our interviewing process which is something like 'SAS Who Dares Wins' and he got through that okay."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.