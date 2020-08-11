Joe Riley: Injured Mansfield Town defender out for 'six to eight months'

Joe Riley signed a new one-year deal with Mansfield in June

Mansfield Town defender Joe Riley is facing a long lay-off after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 28-year-old damaged anterior cruciate ligaments in pre-season training and is likely to be out for between six and eight months.

The former Bolton and Plymouth Argyle wing-back signed a new one-year contract last month having moved to the club in January on a short-term deal.

He made six appearances for the Stags before the season was cut short.

"Joe was looking good and was flying in pre-season," said manager Graham Coughlan.

"It's testament to the man that he came in Monday morning on crutches, and they were all consoling him and looking after him.

"But he's picking us up - he's telling us to just get on with it and that's a proper pro."