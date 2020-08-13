Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Pick your combined XI from Champions League giants

From the section

Jordi Alba or Alphonso Davies at left-back?

Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the Champions League - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final.

Both sides are full of talent but who would you pick in a combined XI?

Manuel Neuer or Germany team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal? Alphonso Davies or Jordi Alba at left-back?

And who misses the cut from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Antoine Griezmann up front?

