Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Pick your combined XI from Champions League giants

Jordi Alba and Alphonso Davies
Jordi Alba or Alphonso Davies at left-back?

Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the Champions League - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final.

Both sides are full of talent but who would you pick in a combined XI?

Manuel Neuer or Germany team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal? Alphonso Davies or Jordi Alba at left-back?

And who misses the cut from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Antoine Griezmann up front?

Pick your combined XI and share the results with your friends on social media using #bbcfootball.

My Barcelona-Bayern Munich XI

