Bilel Mohsni: Grimsby sign former Glasgow Rangers defender

Bilel Mohsni won the Scottish League One title with Rangers

Former Rangers and Dundee United defender Bilel Moshni has joined Grimsby on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old Tunisia international has agreed an initial one-year deal and returns to England after spells in his native France and Greece.

He played 80 times for Southend between 2010 and 2013 and also had a short loan spell at Ipswich Town.

"He is my leader, he's my Virgil van Dijk", Grimsby manager Ian Holloway told the club website.

Mohsni scored 11 goals as Rangers won the Scottish League One title in 2014 but left after they lost the Scottish Championship play-off final to Motherwell the following year.

He went on to play for French side Angers before returning to Scotland with Dundee United for the final part of the 2017-18 season.

Mohsni joined Greek side Panachaiki last year before returning to his native France.

"He can play anywhere, to be honest with you," added Holloway.

"In France, they have a sort of hall of fame, where they let anybody without a contract train and play with others and they play against clubs.

"He played nearly 30 games in that environment and he's a wonderful man, I've known him for a very very long time, he's a little bit fiery I must admit, but I've forgiven him and I want him here to help us with our young lads."

