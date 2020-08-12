Kane Hemmings: Burton Albion sign striker after Dundee exit

Kane Hemmings last played in England with Notts County in League Two before rejoining Dundee in the summer of 2019

Striker Kane Hemmings has joined Burton Albion on a two-year deal a week after he left Dundee by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old had been the only one of 13 players at Dundee not to agree a salary reduction after being told of "a significant risk" that the Scottish side could not sustain its wage bill.

He scored 10 goals in 26 appearances on his return to Dundee last term.

Hemmings said he had "pushed a number of times" to join hometown club Burton during his career.

The forward was born and raised in Burton upon Trent but never previously featured for the club at any level, playing in the local junior league for Belvedere Park before going on to join nearby Tamworth from where he transferred to Rangers as a teenager.

"It's my hometown club and I want to do well, so I can't wait to get started," Hemmings told the club website.

"I've always had an affinity with the club and used to come and watch the games at both Pirelli Stadium and Eton Park when I was younger with my mates."

