Glentoran: Club stalwart Elliott Morris pens new one-year deal

Morris helped Glentoran to their Irish Cup triumph in July

Glentoran's most capped player of all time Elliott Morris has committed to the club for a 19th season having signed a new one-year contract.

The 39-year-old's most recent contract expired at the end of the 2019-20 season, which concluded with Morris helping the Glens to lift the Irish Cup.

Club stalwart Morris arrived at the Oval from West Bromwich Albion in 2002 and has gone on to make 742 appearances, overtaking Colin Nixon as the longest serving player in March.

Morris was the hero of Glentoran's Irish Cup semi-final win over Cliftonville, saving the decisive sudden death spot-kick in a penalty shootout to send the east Belfast side through to the final.

The keeper saw his playing time restricted this season with Croatian Marijan Antolovic the number one choice for the majority of the campaign.

However with Antolovic leaving Glentoran, Morris may once again find himself as the Glens' regular starter when the season is scheduled to resume on 17 October.