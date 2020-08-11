Jason Tindall: Bournemouth manager 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's exit

Jason Tindall worked as assistant to Eddie Howe at Burnley and during his two spells as Bournemouth boss

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall says Eddie Howe's decision to leave the club caught him by surprise.

Tindall, 42, was appointed Cherries boss on Saturday having previously been Howe's assistant for more than a decade at Bournemouth and Burnley.

"My apprenticeship couldn't have been done alongside a better manager and person than Ed," Tindall said.

Tindall's only other previous managerial experience came with non-league Weymouth from 2007-08.

While Tindall says Howe has been his strongest influence since that first taste of management, he believes he has plenty of his own experience and ideas to draw on as he plots an immediate return to the Premier League.

"What he (Howe) has done for this club is nothing short of a miracle," Tindall said.

"But we're different characters and I'll be looking to implement my own ideas when the players return to training and in what I expect from them moving forward.

"When Ed told me of his decision (to leave the club), to be honest, I was a little bit surprised by it," Tindall added. "We had spoken in the week building up to that.

"He didn't want to compromise me in any way, letting me know his final decision once he had made it and spoken to his family. I was a little bit surprised that Saturday."

'Until any offers come in, they remain at Bournemouth'

Nathan Ake was the first high-profile departure from Bournemouth following their relegation from the Premier League

Bournemouth were relegated on the final day of the season by just one point after five years in the Premier League, which followed a rise from the foot of League Two to the top tier under Howe and Tindall.

"It's a privilege and honour for me to be sat here as manager of this club," Tindall said.

"I know what it means to the community and the fans and something that when I joined as a player, I never would have dreamed of doing.

"When you've had the success the club's had for so many years now, playing the way we do, you're not suddenly going to come in and rip all that up.

"We've played an attacking, exciting brand of football for so long that's brought success and I'm going to be no different to that."

But Tindall's early challenges may come off the field as he and Bournemouth seek to hold on to the majority of their squad, following centre-back Nathan Ake's £41m move to Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, midfielder David Brooks and striker Callum Wilson are all reported targets for top-flight clubs during the transfer window.

"In terms of the players, until any offers come in, they remain at Bournemouth," Tindall said.

"But any club that gets relegated from any division, there's always speculation linking players with other clubs.

"If the club turn round and say 'there's a fire sale, you're going to end up losing eight or nine players', I wouldn't be sitting here now as manager.

"The squad are happy here and know they're at a great club that's going places and wants to achieve something this year.

"When you've got that purpose as a player where you're going into a season looking to be successful and achieve something, I think it's a great thing to have."