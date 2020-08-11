Jason Holt: Livingston sign experienced midfielder on two-year deal

From the section

Jason Holt adds experience to Livingston head coach Gary Holt's squad

Jason Holt has joined Livingston on a two-year deal after he left Rangers earlier this summer.

The former Hearts midfielder, 27, spent last season on loan at St Johnstone and his contract at Ibrox expired at the end of season 2019-20.

Holt has made 256 senior appearances, predominantly in Scotland, and has scored 30 goals in his career.

Livi, who have lost their opening two Premiership fixtures, visit Motherwell on Wednesday.

