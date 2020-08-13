Jack Walton: Barnsley goalkeeper signs new deal until 2023

Jack Walton helped Barnsley avoid relegation from the Championship on the final day

Barnsley goalkeeper Jack Walton has signed a new deal with the Championship club until the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old came through the club's academy and has made 15 first-team appearances for the club so far.

Following the restart of last season in June, Walton played in all nine remaining games as Barnsley retained their Championship status.

"To finish last season on such a high was great and I'm raring to go into the new season now," he said.

"I've always been ready and waiting for my chance and I feel like I took it. The whole time after lockdown has been phenomenal for myself - both individually and as a team."

Walton joins fellow academy players Romal Palmer, Rudi Pache and Matty Wolfe in signing new contracts with the Tykes this summer.