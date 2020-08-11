Richie Smallwood: Hull City sign former Blackburn Rovers midfielder

Richie Smallwood made just two appearances for Blackburn last season, his most recent coming in August 2019

Hull City have signed midfielder Richie Smallwood on a two-year deal following his release by Blackburn Rovers.

The 29-year-old made 87 appearances for Blackburn after joining from Rotherham in 2017 and also helped Rovers win promotion from League One in 2017-18.

Smallwood also won promotion from the third tier through the play-offs in 2013-14 while with the Millers.

"He will put his foot in, challenge for every ball and compete for everything on the pitch," boss Grant McCann said.

"We've got some good young players at this club and they will also benefit massively from Richie's experience, along with his footballing knowledge and know-how."

Smallwood made just two appearances for Blackburn last season, with both coming in the EFL Cup during August.

"I'm sure our fans will love his endeavour, commitment and passion and I'm certain he will make a significant impact on the team this season," McCann added.

