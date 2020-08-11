Liam Donnelly: Motherwell midfielder faces two months out

Liam Donnelly sent his spot-kick wide against Ross County in Motherwell's 1-0 defeat

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Livingston Venue: Fir Park Date: Wednesday, 12 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Follow updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Motherwell and Northern Ireland midfielder Liam Donnelly faces at least two months out with a knee problem.

Also able to play left-back, Donnelly is the fourth player injured in that position, prompting manager Stephen Robinson to seek a new signing.

Donnelly, 24, missed a penalty in last week's loss at Ross County and sat out Saturday's defeat by Dundee United.

"He will go to the specialist today, we are not sure if he needs surgery," said Robinson.

"But it will be a minimum of eight weeks, probably a little bit longer."

Motherwell have problems at left-back with Jake Carroll recovering from a long-term Achilles injury, summer signing Nathan McGinley sidelined for up to six weeks and Charles Dunne also out.

"We are actively looking to try and get someone in in that defensive position," added Robinson, whose side attempt to gain their first Scottish Premiership points of the season at home to Livingston on Wednesday.