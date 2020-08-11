Ryan Cooney: Burnley defender rejoins Morecambe on season-long loan

Ryan Cooney helped troubled club Bury win promotion from League Two in the 2018-19 season before joining Burnley

League Two club Morecambe have re-signed Burnley defender Ryan Cooney on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old featured 11 times for the Shrimps on loan last season before the campaign was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooney is yet to make a first-team appearance for Burnley after joining from Bury in the summer of 2019.

"He needs to kick on now and do well again this year," Morecambe boss Derek Adams told the club website.

"He's a competitor, tough in the tackle, defensively very good and can get forward, putting good balls in the box."

