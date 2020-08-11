Timothy Eyoma: Tottenham defender signs new deal before being loaned to Lincoln

Timothy Eyoma
Timothy Eyoma was part of England's Under-17 World Cup-winning side in 2017

Lincoln City have re-signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Timothy Eyoma on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old had a stint with the Imps last term, but did not feature for the League One club in a season curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-England Under-19 international also signed a new Tottenham deal before going back out on loan, committing him to Spurs until 2023.

"I learnt a lot last season despite not playing," he said of his Imps return.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to come here again. I feel like I'll play games which will develop me further as a player, and hopefully my ability can contribute towards the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you