Timothy Eyoma: Tottenham defender signs new deal before being loaned to Lincoln
Lincoln City have re-signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Timothy Eyoma on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old had a stint with the Imps last term, but did not feature for the League One club in a season curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ex-England Under-19 international also signed a new Tottenham deal before going back out on loan, committing him to Spurs until 2023.
"I learnt a lot last season despite not playing," he said of his Imps return.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to come here again. I feel like I'll play games which will develop me further as a player, and hopefully my ability can contribute towards the team."
