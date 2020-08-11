Timothy Eyoma: Tottenham defender signs new deal before being loaned to Lincoln

Timothy Eyoma was part of England's Under-17 World Cup-winning side in 2017

Lincoln City have re-signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Timothy Eyoma on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old had a stint with the Imps last term, but did not feature for the League One club in a season curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-England Under-19 international also signed a new Tottenham deal before going back out on loan, committing him to Spurs until 2023.

"I learnt a lot last season despite not playing," he said of his Imps return.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to come here again. I feel like I'll play games which will develop me further as a player, and hopefully my ability can contribute towards the team."

