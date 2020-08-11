Megan Wynne: Bristol City Women and Wales winger to have knee surgery

Megan Wynne suffered the injury in a collision during pre-season training with Bristol City Women

Bristol City winger Megan Wynne is to have knee surgery after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament.

The Wales international, 27, has been sidelined just a month after completing her permanent move from Women's Super League rivals Tottenham, having played for the Robins on loan last season.

The severity of the tear and expected length of Wynne's recovery has not been outlined by the club.

"I am heartbroken right now," Wynne said in a post on social media.

"I have not come this far and worked this hard to give up now. It's a long road ahead but with the best teammates and staff around me, I know I will be back."

Bristol City boss Tanya Oxtoby said the Robins "as a group" will "support her through this difficult time".

"Meg is a strong and positive person and I have no doubt she will come back from this," Oxtoby told the club website.

"We are naturally very disappointed for her as she has shown great signs of progression during her time with us last season and we were excited about how much further she could develop this season."