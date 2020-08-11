Iain Henderson: Ireland forward doubtful for Six Nations return against Italy
Ireland lock Iain Henderson could miss the Six Nations match against Italy in October after undergoing surgery on a hip injury.
The Ulster captain has an estimated return date of mid-late October - Ireland host Italy on 24 October and then meet France a week later.
Ireland are four points behind the leaders but with a game in hand.
Henderson is out of Ulster's remaining Pro14 campaign and Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.
The last-eight match in France is on 20 September and eight days after the Pro14 final.
Ulster return to action after the Covid-19 lockdown with a Pro14 derby against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on 23 August.
Henderson's club and Ireland team-mate Will Addison is is rehabilitating from a back injury but no date has been set for his return.
Ulster prop Andrew Warwick is also facing a spell on the sidelines as he prepares for hip surgery next week while Angus Curtis continues to rehabilitate from a knee injury.
Greg Jones (ankle), Matthew Rea (ankle), Sam Carter (shoulder) and Matt Faddes (shoulder) are back following surgery and are expected to be available for the Connacht game.