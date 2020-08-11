Iain Henderson: Ireland forward doubtful for Six Nations return against Italy

Iain Henderson breaks clear for Ireland against Scotland in last year's World Cup in Japan

Ireland lock Iain Henderson could miss the Six Nations match against Italy in October after undergoing surgery on a hip injury.

The Ulster captain has an estimated return date of mid-late October - Ireland host Italy on 24 October and then meet France a week later.

Ireland are four points behind the leaders but with a game in hand.

Henderson is out of Ulster's remaining Pro14 campaign and Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

The last-eight match in France is on 20 September and eight days after the Pro14 final.

Ulster return to action after the Covid-19 lockdown with a Pro14 derby against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on 23 August.

Henderson's club and Ireland team-mate Will Addison is is rehabilitating from a back injury but no date has been set for his return.

Ulster prop Andrew Warwick is also facing a spell on the sidelines as he prepares for hip surgery next week while Angus Curtis continues to rehabilitate from a knee injury.

Greg Jones (ankle), Matthew Rea (ankle), Sam Carter (shoulder) and Matt Faddes (shoulder) are back following surgery and are expected to be available for the Connacht game.