Charlie Allen: Leeds United sign teenager from Irish League side Linfield

From the section

Ballymena defender Andrew Burns is challenged by Linfield's Charlie Allen

Northern Ireland youth international Charlie Allen has joined Leeds United from Irish Premiership champions Linfield on a three-year deal.

The 16-year-old has joined the Elland Road side on their return to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee.

Allen, who became Linfield's youngest ever debutant at the age of 15, will initially link up with the Leeds U18s side.

Linfield are managed by former Leeds striker David Healy.