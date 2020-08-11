Rangers: Manager Steven Gerrard fears Scottish football will be halted

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has reminded his players of their responsibilities

There is "no doubt" Scottish football will be suspended if coronavirus regulations continue to be flouted, says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

A quarantine breach by Celtic's Boli Bolingoli, after eight Aberdeen players broke lockdown rules, has caused the Scottish government to consider putting the new season on "pause".

Premiership managers and captains met Holyrood officials on Monday before the Bolingoli breach was widely known.

"It is a concern," said Gerrard.

"If mistakes continue to happen, there is no doubt about it, the football season will be cancelled and that's not what anyone wants at Rangers, or throughout Scottish football.

"It certainly has, in terms of me being on that chat yesterday, the severity of the chat, [highlighted] how important it is that everyone behaves in the right way.

"We will remind everyone of our responsibilities. Up to now, everyone has done great here at Rangers and the medical department has been first class."

Game will 'go to pieces' if paused

Halting the season would cause the Scottish football industry "to go to pieces", believes Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

"People will lose jobs," said Robinson.

"I just don't think in any shape or form Scottish football should be closed down.

"It's individual errors, and the individual clubs will deal with that."