Chelsea and Man City to contest first Women's Community Shield since 2008

Manchester City and Chelsea played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the final round of completed Women's Super League fixtures in February
The first Women's Community Shield match to be held since 2008 will precede the men's fixture at Wembley on Saturday, 29 August.

Women's Super League winners Chelsea will face FA Cup holders Manchester City in the first game since the 2019-20 season was curtailed in February.

The game will be played immediately before Liverpool and Arsenal meet to begin the new men's season.

The new WSL and Championship seasons will start a week later on 5 September.

Chelsea were named 2019-20 WSL champions on a points-per-game basis in June, having been one point behind leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand when coronavirus brought the season to a premature end.

City qualify for the Community Shield as 2019 FA Cup winners, after the conclusion of this season's interrupted competition was postponed until September.

The last Women's Community Shield to be played was won by Arsenal, who beat Everton 1-0 in 2008.

