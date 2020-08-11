Rory Holden: Walsall sign Bristol City midfielder following 2019-20 loan spell

Rory Holden has made three appearances for the Northern Ireland Under-21 side

Walsall have signed midfielder Rory Holden from Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with the Saddlers and scored twice in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Holden, who joined Bristol City from Derry in 2017, did not made a senior appearance for the Robins but had loan spells with Barrow and Rochdale.

"I wanted to come back and I spoke to the gaffer over the off season and I'm happy to get it done," Holden said.

