Rory Holden: Walsall sign Bristol City midfielder following 2019-20 loan spell
-
- From the section Walsall
Walsall have signed midfielder Rory Holden from Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with the Saddlers and scored twice in 36 appearances in all competitions.
Holden, who joined Bristol City from Derry in 2017, did not made a senior appearance for the Robins but had loan spells with Barrow and Rochdale.
"I wanted to come back and I spoke to the gaffer over the off season and I'm happy to get it done," Holden said.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.