Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Morelos, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Hearts

Aberdeen's home match with Hamilton on Wednesday night is not guaranteed to go ahead, says national clinical director Jason Leitch. (Daily Mail)

Lille are set to sign Gent forward Jonathan David in a £27m deal, all but ending their interest in Rangers striker Alfedo Morelos, who is said to be fully committed to the Ibrox club. (Daily Record)

Celtic are close to securing a season-long loan for West Ham striker Albian Ajeti after Parkhead manager Neil Lennon intervened to salvage the deal. (Daily Express, print edition)

Head coach Jack Ross has asked Hibernian owner Ronald Gordon to finance more new signings as he bids to build on the club's 100% Premiership start. (Daily Record)

And Ross hopes midfield pair Daryl Horgan and Joe Newell, both into the final year of their deals, will commit to a longer stay. (Edinburgh Evening News)

MLS side Philadelphia Union say they won't stand in the way of defender Mark McKenzie if Celtic follow up their interest in the 21-year-old by making an offer. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock, seeking a new goalkeeper after Jake Eastwood was ruled out for up to three months, are keen to sign Hearts' Colin Doyle on loan. (Daily Record)