Luke Prosser: Stevenage sign free-agent former Colchester United defender

Stevenage have signed free agent Luke Prosser after agreeing terms with the former Colchester United defender.

The 32-year-old was Colchester skipper until his release and played 45 games last season, including the play-off semi-final against Exeter City.

Prosser has 14 goals in 325 career appearances for Port Vale, Southend United, Northampton Town and the Us.

"I had a few offers over the summer, but I live locally and being close to my family is a big pull," Prosser said.

There is still uncertainty as to which division Boro will be playing in next season, as they await the verdict of an appeal hearing against Macclesfield Town's points deduction which could alter the existing table.

At present Prosser would be joining a National League club, but further penalty for Macclesfield would see them relegated and Stevenage reprieved.

The length of his contract with Stevenage has not bee disclosed.

