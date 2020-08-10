Peterborough United sign teenager defender Ronnie Edwards from Barnet

Darren Ferguson
Darren Ferguson's side dropped out of the play-off places in 2019-20 when the final table was decided on points per game

Peterborough United have signed teenage defender Ronnie Edwards from Barnet on a three-year deal.

The 17-year-old had been at Barnet since the age of nine, was a product of the Bees scholarship programme and had made two first-team appearances.

Edwards trained with Posh and impressed boss Darren Ferguson during a trial game against Peterborough Sports.

"I had made my mind up, he was excellent," Ferguson said. "He did everything I asked of him."

The deal is subject to English Football League ratification.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you