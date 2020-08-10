Peterborough United sign teenager defender Ronnie Edwards from Barnet
Peterborough United have signed teenage defender Ronnie Edwards from Barnet on a three-year deal.
The 17-year-old had been at Barnet since the age of nine, was a product of the Bees scholarship programme and had made two first-team appearances.
Edwards trained with Posh and impressed boss Darren Ferguson during a trial game against Peterborough Sports.
"I had made my mind up, he was excellent," Ferguson said. "He did everything I asked of him."
The deal is subject to English Football League ratification.
