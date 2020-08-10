Kostas Tsimikas: Liverpool sign left-back from Olympiakos
Kostas Tsimikas says he believes he has joined "the biggest club in the world" after completing a move to Liverpool from Olympiakos.
The 24-year-old has joined the Premier League champions for about £11.7m on a five-year contract and is expected to provide competition for Andy Robertson.
"I'm very happy, I'm very proud to be here," Tsimikas said.
"It's an honour to be here and I will give my best. For me, [it's] the biggest club in the world."
